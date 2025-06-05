TTD issues Covid alert in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has sounded a COVID-19 alert on Wednesday, urging both employees and visiting pilgrims to follow precautionary measures in view of rising cases.

On Wednesday evening, the TTD administration issued an emergency circular to all department heads and staff, directing strict implementation of health and safety guidelines issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The circular emphasised enhanced vigilance in high-traffic areas such as queue complexes, accommodation blocks, and other public spaces within the Tirumala temple premises.

It also called for the immediate suspension of mass gatherings, including prayer meetings, parties, and social functions.

Elderly individuals and pregnant women have been advised to take extra precautions in view of Covid resurgence.