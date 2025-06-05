TTD issues Covid alert in Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has sounded a COVID-19 alert on Wednesday, urging both employees and visiting pilgrims to follow precautionary measures in view of rising cases.
On Wednesday evening, the TTD administration issued an emergency circular to all department heads and staff, directing strict implementation of health and safety guidelines issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.
The circular emphasised enhanced vigilance in high-traffic areas such as queue complexes, accommodation blocks, and other public spaces within the Tirumala temple premises.
It also called for the immediate suspension of mass gatherings, including prayer meetings, parties, and social functions.
Elderly individuals and pregnant women have been advised to take extra precautions in view of Covid resurgence.
All are encouraged to follow COVID-appropriate behaviuor — frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching face, wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, and maintaining physical distance at workplaces.
The circular also stressed the importance of early testing to identify and isolate cases quickly.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams health officials clarified that this is a routine precautionary measure and not a cause for panic.
“This is just an alert, based on past experience. These protocols have already been in place for the past week,” officials said, adding that preventive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and staff.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams reiterated its commitment to maintaining public health while allowing smooth conduct of darshan and related activities to ensure safety of pilgrims and staff.