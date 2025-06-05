Vijayawada man dies after falling off bike while cheering for RCB

VIJAYAWADA: Jubilant celebrations over Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic Indian Premier League (IPL) title win turned tragic on Tuesday night after a 29-year-old man died in a road mishap at Benz Circle in Vijayawada.

The deceased, Sekhar Santosh, was riding pillion on a motorcycle with two friends, cheering for RCB, when he lost balance and fell. A car trailing the bike ran over him, leading to his death. The incident occurred under the Machavaram police station limits.

According to Inspector Prakash, Sekhar, who worked at a restaurant in Autonagar, was returning home after work.

The mishap happened when he attempted to stand on the moving bike amidst the crowd.

The car driver was taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada traffic police identified three youths who caused a flutter on MG Road by dragging traffic barricades near DV Manor Hotel Junction during the RCB victory celebrations.

The three youngsters, handed over to Krishna Lanka CI Nagaraju K, were fined, and given counselling for endangering public safety.