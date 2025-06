VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set a target of planting five crore saplings in the State by the next World Environment Day (WED).

Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, attended Vana Mahotsav-2025 organised at Anantavaram village in the capital region to mark World Environment Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said one crore saplings are being planted across the State to mark Environment Day.

“Environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility. Every citizen should contribute to Swachh Andhra Mission. Is it fair to expect clean air without planting trees? Andhra Pradesh will set an example for the nation in environmental protection,” he asserted.

After planing saplings in ADC Park, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan went round the stalls set up by the Pollution Control Board. “It is a matter of great pride to launch the initiative of planting one crore saplings on a single day,” they said.

CM takes a dig at previous govt over axing tress

By the next World Environment Day, we aim to plant 5.58 crore saplings. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 37,421 sq km of forest area, which is 23% of the total area. Including greenery outside forests, the State’s green cover stands at 30.05%. Our goal is to increase this to 37% by 2029 and 50% by 2047. We should become a national role model in greenery. The previous government planted trees only for photo-ops,” Naidu said.

Expressing his serious concern over the alarming level of global warming, Naidu said pollution is a serious threat which results in less rainfall, depletion of groundwater, and water contamination.

“During the previous regime, when the Chief Minister travelled by helicopter, trees along the roads were cut down for visibility. But, we are ensuring that trees are protected during our visits. Planting trees is our duty, cutting them down is a crime. In some countries, cutting trees without government permission is a crime, and can land them in jail,” Naidu reminded. Pawan lauded the efforts and commitment of Komera Ankarao, who has been striving to prevent deforestation in Nallamala, and promised that the Forest Department will plant another one crore saplings by next year.