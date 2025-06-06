Andhra Pradesh: CM vows to support tobacco and horticulture farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday held a review meeting at his Undavalli camp office to address procurement and pricing concerns for cocoa, mango, and tobacco crops, reaffirming his government’s commitment to supporting farmers.

Naidu stressed a farmer-centric approach, directing officials to conduct field visits, anticipate challenges, and ensure global standards in agricultural production. He announced a dedicated cocoa policy to promote high-quality output and enhance farmer awareness. Support for Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and MSMEs to strengthen agro-processing was also emphasised.

Regarding tobacco, Naidu said the Tobacco Board will regulate Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) acreage, while White Burley tobacco will be cultivated under contract, with procurement handled by companies. To address issues in HD Burley cultivation, he urged officials to promote crop diversification toward pulses and millets. Seven market yards in Parchuru, Inkollu, Marturu, Pedanandipadu, Prattipadu, Chilakaluripeta, and Maddipadu are ready for procurement, targeting 25 million kg to be procured by ITC and GPI.

The mango sector is grappling with 43,000 metric tonnes of unsold pulp, as companies like Parle Agro, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo have reduced demand. Naidu appealed to traders to purchase mangoes at `12 per kg, with the government providing `4 compensation if they pay only `8. He mandated registration of farmers, traders, and processors for better coordination. For cocoa, 465 metric tonnes have been procured, with 745 tonnes still available. To ensure a minimum support price of `500 per kg, the government will offer a `50 subsidy above the `450 offered by companies.

He directed the expansion of Rythu Bazaars from 116 to 200, the use of mobile markets, and the development of a farmer database linked to PM Kisan.