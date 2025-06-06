Andhra Pradesh: Governor champions ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR : Governor S Abdul Nazeer has planted a Sapota (Sapodilla) sapling in the Raj Bhavan lawns here on World Environment Day, on Thursday.

Governor Nazeer participated in the sapling plantation programme under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, coinciding with World Environment Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an effort to show our respect and dedication towards our motherland and nature.

The Governor said this campaign aims to plant a tree in the name of a mother and create a lasting memory, which will not only protect the environment but also contribute to building a greener and healthier future for coming generations.

Furthermore, Governor Nazeer said everyone should participate in the campaign and plant a tree to create an unforgettable memory for their mother.

In the Guntur district, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar participated in Vanamahotsavam celebrations at Chandaluru in JPanguluru mandal. He said the state was committed to planting one crore trees this year and criticised the previous regime for felling trees during VIP visits.

He called for village-level celebrations around tree planting and encouraged public ownership of the green initiative.

Later, Minister Gottipati Ravi kumar visited Janakavaram village, offering financial support to a deceased farmer’s family and met several families of TDP workers across Addanki constituency. In Tamavaram village, he extended aid to the family of a party worker who died in an accident.