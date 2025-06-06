Bapatla leads State in P4 volunteer registration drive

GUNTUR: Bapatla district has secured the top spot in Andhra Pradesh with 60% progress in the registration of P4 volunteers, District Collector J. Venkata Murali announced during a review meeting with officials, MPDOs, and Tahsildars at the camp office on Thursday.

The Collector noted that 3,000 volunteers have been registered so far and called for intensified efforts at the village level to draw up implementation plans. He urged officials to select eligible mentors from tax-paying individuals earning above `50 lakh annually to support the “Bangaru Kutumbalu” initiative. Coordination among MPDOs, Tahsildars, and village-level staff was emphasized, with instructions to create WhatsApp groups for real-time monitoring.

Regarding the childbirth public opinion initiative, he said the state aims to address youth population decline through a nine-question survey. Officials were tasked with gathering responses from two lakh people via village secretariats.

The Collector also announced Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled visit in July for a mangrove afforestation program. ITC will provide 80,000 saplings free of cost, aiding efforts to green 70 km of Bapatla’s coastline. Tree plantation is planned across 3,300 hectares, including 2,300 hectares earmarked for horticulture.

Rs 5.72 cr subsidy sanctioned for 186 MSMEs in district

Collector J Venkata Murali announced that Bapatla is on track to become a hub for industrial growth. Chairing the District Industries and Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting at the Collectorate, he revealed that subsidies worth Rs 5.72 crore have been sanctioned to 186 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the district.

