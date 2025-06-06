CS tells officials to gear up for monsoon eventualities

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand instructed officials to ensure comprehensive preparedness for the southwest monsoon season, emphasising proactive measures to mitigate disasters like cyclones and floods.

During a video conference held at the State Secretariat on Thursday, he engaged with various State departments, alongside representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), and other Central government bodies, to review monsoon readiness.

He stressed the need for advanced action plans to address potential heavy rains or cyclones. He urged the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and other departments to anticipate risks such as overflowing rivers, streams, and canals, and to collaborate with Vassar Labs for effective planning.

He directed the SDMA and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to coordinate with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for enhanced disaster management. He emphasised minimising loss of life and property during calamities, calling for the timely restoration of normalcy through department-specific action plans. The Water Resources Department was instructed to strengthen flood embankments, stockpile sandbags, and intensify floodplain patrolling.

The Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department was tasked with keeping JCBs, cranes, and power shovels ready to clear fallen trees and restore traffic on major roads.

The Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) Department was directed to ensure standby generators for water supply schemes and leak-free pipelines, while the Municipal Administration Department was asked to complete desilting of urban drains and canals.

The Energy Department was told to stock standby generators, tree cutters, and electricity poles, and the Medical and Health Department was to ensure adequate medicine supplies and raise public awareness about preventing infectious diseases in flood-prone areas. The Civil Supplies Department was instructed to maintain sufficient stocks of essential commodities at MLS points.

He directed Revenue Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi to circulate GO No. 1 and GO No. 13, which outline increased compensation for disaster victims, to all departments. He recommended biweekly departmental reviews to ensure effective disaster preparedness.