HC adjourns bail pleas in TTD ghee case to June 17

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court adjourned to June 17 the hearing on bail pleas filed in connection with the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) case.

Several accused, including directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy, and the managing director of AR Dairy, have sought bail, with the CBI-led SIT having filed a chargesheet. Advocates CV Mohan Reddy and S Sriram, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the accused have been in judicial custody for four months, and with all evidence collected, there is no risk of tampering. Bhole Baba and Vaishnavi Dairies had no direct role in the dairy supply agreement, they said.

However, the CBI counsel contended that Bhole Baba Dairy was central to the scam, and claimed accused intimidated a key witness, accountant Ashish Rohilla, who was allegedly coerced at Tirupati airport and sent back to Delhi.