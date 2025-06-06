Three-day Masula Beach Fest kicks off with grandeur

VIJAYAWADA: With a vibrant display of culture, adventure, and community spirit, the Masula Beach Festival–2025 began on a grand note at Manginapudi Beach, Machilipatnam on Thursday. Organised by the State government to promote tourism and provide recreation, the three-day event (June 6–8) is expected to attract over 15 lakh visitors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra inaugurated the festival by unveiling the iconic Gate of Amaravati Tower and a 100-foot national flag at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Durgesh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Machilipatnam into a premier tourist destination with support from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan. He also announced that the Central government has approved funds for developing Manginapudi Beach.

For the first time in the State, kayaking has been introduced as a water sport during the festival, alongside paragliding, which is drawing enthusiastic participation from youth and children.

Visitors can also enjoy beach volleyball, kabaddi, cultural programmes, and live music. Minister Ravindra described the Masula Beach Festival as the largest of its kind in South India and hailed it as a vital step in establishing beach tourism in the State.

“Machilipatnam will be developed as the gateway to Amaravati,” he declared, adding that the government is focused on building tourism infrastructure that reflects the state’s cultural and natural appeal.