Tribal couple plants saplings minutes after tying the knot

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minutes after tying the knot, a young tribal couple from Padidigudem village in Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district marked World Environment Day in a meaningful way by joining a sapling plantation drive organised by the Forest Department.

Naveen (24), a daily wager, and Ramya (21), a nursing student, participated briefly in the programme before returning to continue their wedding celebrations. Their gesture stood as a quiet yet powerful statement about the importance of environmental conservation.

“This day is not just about the union of our two families but a reminder that all of us have a shared responsibility to protect the nature,” the couple said, adding, “We want our surroundings, rich in biodiversity, to be preserved and made better for both people and wildlife.” “It is our duty to conserve forests. Marking this day with tree planting gives us hope for a healthier future for our forests,” the couple said.

Simple act, a poignant reminder: FRO

The drive in Kunavaram division saw the participation of around 150 members from the Forest Department and other officials.

As part of the celebrations, 35,000 saplings of 12 different native species were planted across 44 forest ranges in Chinturu division. In addition to the plantation drive, officials also conducted a plastic waste collection programme, removing large quantities of plastic waste that had been unlawfully discarded in the forest ranges. “The simple act by the newlyweds served as a poignant reminder that every occasion can be an opportunity to give back to the environment,” said Kunavaram FRO Karunakar.