Akshara Andhra program will be launched soon to achieve 100% literacy: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced several landmark education initiatives and reforms, terming the ongoing Mega DSC for recruitment of 16,347 teachers a golden chapter in the State’s history.

He held a marathon 4-hour review meeting with senior officials from the departments of school, college and adult education at his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Lokesh congratulated officials for the smooth conduct of the first day of the Mega DSC when School Education Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju informed 88% attendance in the morning session of DSC, and 86% in the evening. “From now on, DSCs will be conducted every year, and the Andhra Pradesh Model of Education will be fully realised in the next four years,” Lokesh said.

He highlighted that 27,000 school assistants were transferred online, and over 4,000 promoted in a transparent and political interference-free process. Revealing a major new initiative, Lokesh said a special programme titled Akshara Andhra will be launched to achieve 100% literacy in the State. Shocked that 81 lakh people in the 15-59 age group are still illiterate, he said the adult education programme will be taken up in mission mode.

“In March, 3.95 lakh people were tested under the Ullas programme, and 90.12% passed. The State must rise from the bottom to become one of India’s top three literate States within three years,” he asserted.

Director of Intermediate Education Kritika Shukla raised concern that 109 of 247 sanctioned posts in the adult education department remain vacant. She recommended recruiting only motivated candidates from the school education system.