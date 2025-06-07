Andhra Agriculture Department ensures adequate supply of fertilisers for Kharif 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The Agriculture Department has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to ensure uninterrupted fertiliser supply for the upcoming Kharif 2025 season, aiming to meet the needs of farmers across Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 16.76 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers have been allocated, including 6.22 lakh tonnes of Urea, 2.60 lakh tonnes of DAP, 0.70 lakh tonnes of MOP, 0.94 lakh tonnes of SSP, and 6.30 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers.

As of April 1, 2025, the State held an opening stock of 7.14 lakh metric tonnes. Between April 1 and June 6, an additional 3.95 lakh metric tonnes were received, well above the 2.07 lakh tonnes required for that period. By June 6, the total stock reached 11.09 lakh metric tonnes.

During this period, 2 lakh metric tonnes were sold, including 0.92 lakh tonnes of Urea and 0.62 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers. The remaining 9.09 lakh metric tonnes are stored across cooperative societies, Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), Markfed godowns, and retail outlets, with another 2.01 lakh tonnes ready for immediate distribution.

For June 2025, the Centre has allocated 2.35 lakh tonnes to Andhra Pradesh to maintain consistent availability. Distribution is being carried out through RSKs, cooperatives, and private dealers. To enhance efficiency, the State is also encouraging the use of Nano Urea and Nano DAP as substitutes for conventional fertilisers.