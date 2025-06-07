Andhra Dy CM Pawan extends Rs 50 lakh aid to kin of Pahalgam attack victim

NELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has extended financial support of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Madhusudhan Rao, a software engineer from Kavali in Nellore district, who was killed in a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, TIDCO chairman Vemulapati Ajay, and JSP Nellore district general secretary Gunukula Kishore visited the grieving family and personally handed over the aid as per Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s instructions.

The aid was distributed as follows: Rs 22.5 lakh each to Madhusudhan’s son, a Class 8 student, and daughter, who is in intermediate, and Rs 5 lakh to his parents.