Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to lay foundation for Akhanda Godavari project

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and MP Daggubati Purandeswari will lay the foundation stone for the ambitious Akhanda Godavari tourism project, which has received Central support, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said.

The Rs 97 crore project, sanctioned under the SASCI-2024-25 (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme, aims to transform Rajamahendravaram, Dowleswaram, Kadiyam, Kovvur and Nidadavolu into vibrant cultural and spiritual tourism hubs, he said.

Durgesh said the development works will be completed ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, enhancing both infrastructure and visitor experience. The development proposals include the modernisation of the 127-year-old Havelock Bridge with attractions like waterfalls, a glass bridge, gaming zones, a space theme park, a hologram zoo, a time-travel experience, a rail museum, and aquarium tunnels.

Adjacent Pushkar Ghat will be developed into a spiritual destination, integrating it with Havelock Bridge, and nearby temples for year-round spiritual tourism. Historical and cultural sites along the river will be restored to reflect their former glory, he explained.