Andhra HC reserves verdict on Anjaneyulu’s bail plea in APPSC Group-I exam case

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail petition of senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu in the APPSC Group-1 examination paper evaluation scam for Monday.

It may be recalled that Suryaraopet police registered a case against Anjaneyulu for his alleged involvement in the scam, and irregularities in the Group I exam paper evaluation when he was serving as the additional secretary of APPSC. The police also included names of Camsign Media Private Limited head Pamidikalva Madhusudan and others in the case.

The counsel on behalf of Anjaneyulu and Madhusudan presented arguments that the manual evaluation of Group 1 answer sheets was undertaken by APPSC as per the High Court directions. He further informed the court that the decision not to appeal those directions and to proceed with manual evaluation was a collective decision of APPSC members.

For security, accommodation, and logistical reasons, Haailand was selected as the location for the evaluation, and Anjaneyulu, as additional secretary of APPSC, did not take any personal decisions, the counsel informed.