Andhra's Yogandhra program nears two crore registrations

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s month-long Yogandhra campaign, launched to promote yoga among citizens, is poised to set a national record, with registrations crossing 1.86 crore as of Thursday. Launched on May 21, the initiative aims to involve 2 crore citizens in yoga activities before culminating on International Yoga Day, June 21.

Special Chief Secretary and State Yoga Coordinator MT Krishna Babu informed the Group of Ministers that 93% of the target has already been achieved. He expressed confidence that the campaign will surpass the 2-crore mark well ahead of schedule. The training segment has exceeded expectations. Against a target of 2,600 master trainers, 5,451 (209%) have registered, while 1.47 lakh mandal-level trainers have signed up—118% of the target. Completed training numbers also reflect this success, with 5,451 master trainers (206%) and 1.43 lakh mandal trainers (115%) trained.

For June 21, yoga events are planned at 1,34,991 locations; 78,730 sites are already registered. The main event will be held on the Vizag–Bhimili beach stretch, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as chief guest. CM N Chandrababu Naidu has set a goal of 5 lakh participants at the flagship venue.