Andhra's Yogandhra program nears two crore registrations

The main event will be held on the Vizag–Bhimili beach stretch, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as chief guest.
Collector BR Ambedkar at Yogandhra program organised at Chintapalli beach.
VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s month-long Yogandhra campaign, launched to promote yoga among citizens, is poised to set a national record, with registrations crossing 1.86 crore as of Thursday. Launched on May 21, the initiative aims to involve 2 crore citizens in yoga activities before culminating on International Yoga Day, June 21.

Special Chief Secretary and State Yoga Coordinator MT Krishna Babu informed the Group of Ministers that 93% of the target has already been achieved. He expressed confidence that the campaign will surpass the 2-crore mark well ahead of schedule. The training segment has exceeded expectations. Against a target of 2,600 master trainers, 5,451 (209%) have registered, while 1.47 lakh mandal-level trainers have signed up—118% of the target. Completed training numbers also reflect this success, with 5,451 master trainers (206%) and 1.43 lakh mandal trainers (115%) trained.

For June 21, yoga events are planned at 1,34,991 locations; 78,730 sites are already registered. The main event will be held on the Vizag–Bhimili beach stretch, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as chief guest. CM N Chandrababu Naidu has set a goal of 5 lakh participants at the flagship venue.

