Covid-19 cases spike across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Concerns are mounting across the State as it witnessed a significant spike in Covid-19 cases over the past 48 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31 new cases have been reported, pushing the number of active cases to 62 as of 8.00 am Friday—an increase of 12 from the previous day. This surge follows a sharp rise of 19 cases just a day earlier, renewing fears of a potential outbreak.

Despite the alarming trend, crowd management remains largely absent, with several mass gatherings taking place across the State in recent days. Health experts warn that such events could dangerously accelerate the virus’s spread.

So far, the State has recorded 23 recoveries and no deaths. However, the upward trend is causing concern among both the public and healthcare professionals.

Nationally, the situation is also intensifying, with 5,364 active cases reported as of Friday morning—a jump of 498 in just 24 hours. Kerala leads with 1,679 active cases, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. Four Covid-related deaths were reported nationwide in the past 24 hours.