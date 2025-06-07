Covid-19 cases spike across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Concerns are mounting across the State as it witnessed a significant spike in Covid-19 cases over the past 48 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 31 new cases have been reported, pushing the number of active cases to 62 as of 8.00 am Friday—an increase of 12 from the previous day. This surge follows a sharp rise of 19 cases just a day earlier, renewing fears of a potential outbreak.
Despite the alarming trend, crowd management remains largely absent, with several mass gatherings taking place across the State in recent days. Health experts warn that such events could dangerously accelerate the virus’s spread.
So far, the State has recorded 23 recoveries and no deaths. However, the upward trend is causing concern among both the public and healthcare professionals.
Nationally, the situation is also intensifying, with 5,364 active cases reported as of Friday morning—a jump of 498 in just 24 hours. Kerala leads with 1,679 active cases, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka. Four Covid-related deaths were reported nationwide in the past 24 hours.
Praja Arogya Vedika, a health-focused NGO, has expressed serious concerns about the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21 in Visakhapatnam. In a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the organisation urged reconsideration or postponement of the event.
State President of Prajarogya Vedika, Dr MV Ramanaiah, criticised the lack of Covid-19 testing in the State. He claimed actual active cases may be five to 10 times higher due to under-testing, citing the example of Nellore, where six cases were reported but no local tests conducted. He urged the government to ramp up testing, raise public awareness, and announce preventive measures.
“People are careless, and no official precautions are in place,” he said, referring to large gatherings like Mahanadu and the Masula Fest. Dr Ramanaiah warned that, while deaths remain low, comorbidities are on the rise. “Covid may not directly cause death, but it worsens existing conditions,” he asserted.
He said mass events like Yoga Day and the ongoing Masula Fest, which is expected to draw over two lakh participants, could become super-spreader events. He urged the public to follow Covid protocols—wear masks, wash hands, and avoid crowds—and called on the government to act swiftly.