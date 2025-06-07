Ensure irrigation water to delta regions: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to oficials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure irrigation water for the Krishna and Godavari Delta regions to support timely Kharif crop cultivation.

During a review meeting of the Water Resources Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu emphasised the need to advance the crop season to avoid cyclone-related losses and ensure crops are harvested before the cyclone season.

He stressed three key priorities, which include increasing groundwater levels, filling reservoirs, and optimising water resource management. He urged officials to maintain green cover across agricultural lands year-round by promoting three-crop cycles.

Expressing dissatisfaction with non-functional piezometers and AWS sensors used to monitor groundwater, he allocated Rs 30 crore for the immediate procurement of new equipment to enable scientific water auditing.