Ensure irrigation water to delta regions: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu to oficials
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure irrigation water for the Krishna and Godavari Delta regions to support timely Kharif crop cultivation.
During a review meeting of the Water Resources Department at the State Secretariat on Friday, Naidu emphasised the need to advance the crop season to avoid cyclone-related losses and ensure crops are harvested before the cyclone season.
He stressed three key priorities, which include increasing groundwater levels, filling reservoirs, and optimising water resource management. He urged officials to maintain green cover across agricultural lands year-round by promoting three-crop cycles.
Expressing dissatisfaction with non-functional piezometers and AWS sensors used to monitor groundwater, he allocated Rs 30 crore for the immediate procurement of new equipment to enable scientific water auditing.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to clear silt and obstructions from the Budameru canal to ensure smooth water flow. He also called for expediting pending irrigation projects across Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra, and other parts of the State. Additionally, he emphasised scientific water management to sustain agriculture during drought, even if rainfall is abundant in a single year.
He directed officials to develop an action plan for crop pattern changes, promoting wet and dry crops, and constructing water harvesting structures for conservation. He instructed officials to release bulletins on groundwater, categorising mandals with groundwater levels below 20 metres, and between 8-20 metres, segmented by basins and districts.
He also directed the use of Seeleru water for the Krishna Delta and the acceleration of the Handri-Neeva main canal widening. The Veligonda Stage-1 project is targeted for completion by June 2026, with Naidu urging officials to secure Central funding through the SASCI scheme. Immediate repairs to the Srisailam project’s plunge pool were also ordered.
Polavaram-Banakacherla link
Naidu reviewed the progress of the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, directing officials to secure forest and environmental clearances, finalise the Detailed Project Report, and complete land acquisition promptly. Tenders for the project, to be executed under the hybrid annuity model, should be finalised by the end of June, following the preparation of draft documents under the supervision of a State-level technical committee. The project, managed by the Jala Harathi Corporation through a Special Purpose Vehicle, is estimated to cost `81,900 crore. Funding will be sourced as follows — 50% (`40,950 crore) as an EAP loan, 20% (`16,380 crore) as a Central grant, 10% (`8,190 crore) as State government equity, and 20% (`16,380 crore) through the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
Polavaram project progress
The Polavaram project’s civil works are 81.70% complete, with significant progress made in 2024 under the coalition government, achieving 5.93% advancement in 11 months compared to just 3.84% over the previous five years. The diaphragm wall is 64% complete, the buttress dam is 91% complete, and vibro-compaction works for sand consolidation are 54% complete. The diaphragm wall is slated for completion by December 2025.
He instructed officials to coordinate with contractors to ensure timely completion. The review meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Sai Prasad, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Shashi Bhushan, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar, CM’s Secretary Rajamouli, IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, and CCLA Jayalakshmi.