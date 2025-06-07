HRD Minister Lokesh examines education kits for pupils in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday examined the educational kits being prepared for distribution to government schools for the upcoming academic year. The inspection took place at his Undavalli residence, where officials presented various kits that will be supplied to students.

A key highlight of the review was the inspection of STEM lab kits, which will be distributed to 222 PM Shri schools. Each STEM kit contains 335 items, specially designed to be research-based and concept-oriented. Officials said these kits aim to enhance students’ practical knowledge and skills in science, technology, engineering, and Mathematics.

Lokesh also examined a range of library books curated for primary, upper primary, and secondary schools. He thoroughly reviewed the Jaadui Pitara kit and other print-rich and handmade FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) materials tailored for Grade 1 and 2 students. He interacted with the staff and enquired about the design, content, and distribution logistics of these educational tools.