VIJAYAWADA: A total of 14,281 candidates (88.69% of the 16,102 registered aspirants) appeared in the morning session of the Mega DSC 2025 held across 91 centres on Friday. A total of 7,611 candidates (86.7% of the total registered) attended the examination, conducted at 51 centres in the afternoon session.

The computer-based examination process to fill 16,347 teacher posts commenced smoothly and witnessed an encouraging response from aspiring teachers. The exams will continue till June 30.

Subjects covered in the morning session included TGT (Non-Language) Mathematics (English Medium), TGT-Hindi-VH, TGT-Physical Science-HH, TGT-Physical Science-VH, and TGT (Language) Telugu-HH. The afternoon session was conducted for TGT (NL) Mathematics (English Medium) and TGT Mathematics-HH papers.

Kadapa records highest DSC attendance

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, in a message on X, described the moment as a proud one and conveyed his best wishes to the candidates, calling them the “Teachers of tomorrow.” Mega DSC Convenor MV Krishna Reddy said Kadapa district reported the highest attendance with 91.1% in the morning and 92% in the afternoon session.

Authorities ensured elaborate arrangements at all examination centres. Candidates were allowed to enter exam centres an hour before the test began, and entry was strictly closed post 9:00 am.

District Collectors, DEOs, and state-level observers monitored the entire process through command control rooms set up at district headquarters and the state level. Officials confirmed that the first day of the examination concluded peacefully and without incident.