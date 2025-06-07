PMAY-G transforms rural India, says Union Minister of State Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Friday emphasised the pivotal role of rural transformation in India’s progress. Addressing the Regional Rural Workshop in Goa, held under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), he said the event showcased the collaborative spirit required to build a new India.

Chandrasekhar noted that PMAY-G, launched in 2016 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, embodies the principle of Antyodaya—uplifting the most marginalised. “The scheme is not just a policy but a movement turning aspirations into concrete homes, offering families a journey from uncertainty to security,” he said.

The Centre aims to build 4.95 crore rural homes by March 2029. Of these, 3.90 crore have been sanctioned and 2.76 crore completed. “Each number represents a secure family—children studying safely, elders living with dignity, and parents resting peacefully,” he added.

The Minister stressed that PMAY-G is about holistic development. Integrated with flagship schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat, it is ensuring access to clean water, sanitation, and cooking gas in rural homes. He also highlighted the adoption of green housing technologies and the use of Artificial Intelligence to ensure transparent beneficiary selection, noting that the government’s focus remains on long-term impact over mere statistics.

Calling microfinance a key bridge to fulfilling rural aspirations, Dr. Chandrasekhar said the future lies in innovation, data-driven decision-making, and inclusive financial support. These, he asserted, will drive the transformation of rural India into a model of sustainable development.