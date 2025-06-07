Rs 111.5 crore sanctioned for Mangalagiri-Tadepalli drinking water system in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: In a significant push to urban infrastructure, the Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned an additional Rs 111.5 crore to strengthen the drinking water supply system in the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC), represented by Minister Nara Lokesh. Administrative approval was issued by Special Chief Secretary S Suresh Kumar of the Urban Development Department.

The new funding is part of a comprehensive project to ensure safe and uninterrupted drinking water supply. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 450.24 crore was earlier prepared to serve 21 villages. Of this, RS 287.54 crore was sanctioned under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) and Rs 51.20 crore under AMRUT 2.0. With 15 additional villages now merged into MTMC, the latest allocation will be used to lay pipelines and construct storage tanks. Funds will be routed through the CRDA, with implementation overseen by the Chief Engineer of the Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department.

Several major infrastructure projects are underway in the MTMC region. A Rs 1,138 crore underground drainage (UGD) project covering 540 km—excluding six capital villages—is in the pipeline to improve sanitation and waste management. Additionally, a Rs 137 crore stormwater drainage system is planned to address urban flooding.

In healthcare, a foundation stone has been laid for a Rs 47 crore, 100-bed hospital in Mangalagiri. The facility will house a dialysis unit, de-addiction centre, and modern outpatient and inpatient services.

These developments signal a major transformation for the MTMC, placing the region on a firm path of urban growth and improved quality of life.