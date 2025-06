KAKINADA: The Kakinada district police have busted a massive cyber fraud racket and arrested three individuals involved in fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 8.90 crore through 48 bank accounts.

Providing details on Friday, District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav said efforts were underway to apprehend the mastermind behind the fraud, Putta Ram, who is currently operating from Dubai.

The investigation began after Karra Lova Krishna, a resident of Sambamurthynagar in Kakinada, lodged a complaint at the Kakinada I Town police station on January 31, 2025. Krishna reported that he was lured into opening a bank account with the promise of receiving Rs 5,000 per month.

48 bank accounts involved in fraud identified, frozen

Due to his limited understanding of banking procedures, he handed over his bank passbook, cheque book, ATM card, and SIM card to the individuals who made the offer.

After months of not receiving the promised payment, Krishna visited the Karnataka Bank branch in Kakinada. There, the bank staff informed him that nearly Rs 50 lakh had been transacted through his account. Alarmed, he immediately filed a police complaint.

Station Inspector Naga Durga Rao escalated the matter to SP G Bindu Madhav, who formed three special teams under the supervision of Kakinada SDPO Manish Devaraj Patil. The teams were led by Kakinada Crime CI V Krishna, Peddapuram CI R Ankababu, and I Town CI Naga Durga Rao.