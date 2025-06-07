TTD issues legal notice to vendors for Tirupati Laddu GI tag misuse

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to safeguard the sanctity and intellectual property of the sacred Tirupati Laddu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated legal action against multiple unauthorised entities found selling or promoting products under the ‘Tirupati Laddu’ name in violation of its registered Geographical Indication (GI).

Legal notices were issued through Sahadeva Law Chambers to several online platforms and vendors, including PushMyCart (Mahita LLC) and Transact Foods Limited, for unauthorised commercial exploitation of the Tirupati Laddu name, and falsely associating their offerings with the temple. Tirupati Laddu is a protected GI under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

The laddu is exclusively prepared within the Tirumala temple under the supervision of TTD, following a time-honoured and sanctified process. Unauthorised use and sale of the name not only infringe legal rights but also undermine the spiritual sanctity of the offering.

In response, PushMyCart acknowledged receipt of the legal notice, and showing goodwill, suspended the infringing product listings pending legal review. Several other vendors have also taken down their listings following the TTD’s proactive outreach.

TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao said, “The Tirupati Laddu is not just a product, but a sacred prasadam with deep spiritual and cultural value. We are committed to taking all necessary legal steps to prevent its misuse, and protect the trust of crores of devotees worldwide.” The TTD continues to monitor and act against any such violations to preserve the authenticity and sanctity of Tirupati Laddu.