Approval from TDP HQ necessary to admit leaders, Andhra CM Naidu says

VIJAYAWADA: As the induction of leaders from other parties into the coalition is creating minor rifts between the TDP-JSP-BJP cadres at times, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the leaders to inform the party central office before doing that.
In a release issued on Saturday, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said as per the directions of the party supremo it is mandatory to inform the party central office before inviting leaders from other parties into the TDP fold.
Mentioning that the central office will critically analyse the leaders willing to join the TDP, Palla said Naidu gave clear instructions that induction of leaders from other parties should take place only with the approval of the central leadership. The TDP State chief asked the leaders serving in different positions in the party to make a note of the directions issued by the TDP supremo.
In fact, admitting former YSRCP leader and Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand Kumar into the BJP sparked a row with the TDP taking serious exception to it.
The TDP leaders are of the view that leaders like Anand Kumar, who are facing serious corruption charges, are quitting the YSRCP, and joining any of the coalition parties only to get protection, and underscored the need for coordination among the leadership of the three parties while inducting leaders from other parties.
The timing of Adari joining the BJP also irked the TDP leadership as it came when the House Committee constituted by the Assembly Speaker was inquiring into the alleged irregularities in Visakha Dairy.
Similarly, the induction of former minister and YSRCP leader Balineni Srinivasa Reddy into the Jana Sena Party also drew the wrath of TDP leaders in the Ongole Assembly constituency.
As there are some more such instances in various parts of the State causing differences among the leaders of three parties at various levels, the TDP has decided not to give scope for any misunderstanding among the coalition partners, and came up with the clarity that admission of any leaders from other parties into the TDP should get the prior approval from the party headquarters, said a senior leader.