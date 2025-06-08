Approval from TDP HQ necessary to admit leaders, Andhra CM Naidu says

VIJAYAWADA: As the induction of leaders from other parties into the coalition is creating minor rifts between the TDP-JSP-BJP cadres at times, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the leaders to inform the party central office before doing that.

In a release issued on Saturday, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said as per the directions of the party supremo it is mandatory to inform the party central office before inviting leaders from other parties into the TDP fold.

Mentioning that the central office will critically analyse the leaders willing to join the TDP, Palla said Naidu gave clear instructions that induction of leaders from other parties should take place only with the approval of the central leadership. The TDP State chief asked the leaders serving in different positions in the party to make a note of the directions issued by the TDP supremo.

In fact, admitting former YSRCP leader and Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand Kumar into the BJP sparked a row with the TDP taking serious exception to it.