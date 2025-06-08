Controversial remark on Amaravati sparks outrage

GUNTUR: A heated political debate has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after controversial remarks were made during a discussion on a vernacular news channel on Saturday. The comments, allegedly misogynistic and derogatory toward Amaravati, have drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across party lines.
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has lodged a formal complaint with Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, seeking legal action under various IPC sections. He emphasised that such remarks were defamatory, disrespectful to women, and posed a threat to public harmony.
Responding to the incident, TDP General Secretary and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh denounced the remarks, accusing YSRCP of maligning Amaravati and belittling the women who contributed to its development.
He called for an unconditional apology and warned of social and legal consequences if such rhetoric continued. In Thullur of Amaravati, hundreds of women and farmers staged a protest, demanding accountability and legal action.