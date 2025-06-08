Controversial remark on Amaravati sparks outrage

GUNTUR: A heated political debate has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after controversial remarks were made during a discussion on a vernacular news channel on Saturday. The comments, allegedly misogynistic and derogatory toward Amaravati, have drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across party lines.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has lodged a formal complaint with Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, seeking legal action under various IPC sections. He emphasised that such remarks were defamatory, disrespectful to women, and posed a threat to public harmony.