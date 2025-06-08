Fair Price shops cover 72% of cardholders within a week; Andhra Min hails feat

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has successfully supplied ration to over one crore cardholders through fair price (FP) shops within seven days.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar described the feat as a great milestone in the history of State Public Distribution System.

From June 1, 1,05,27,767 ration cardholders (72% of the total 1,46,21,232 registered) have been covered through 29,796 fair price shops across the State. Additionally, sugar has been supplied to 98,77,670 cardholders, registering 67.56% coverage.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Manohar said the NDA government’s revamped civil supplies policy focuses on transparency and convenience.

“We have introduced a special doorstep delivery service for the elderly, and differently-abled people. So far, 11,05,439 beneficiaries have availed this facility,” he said.

The Civil Supplies Minister also noted a significant increase in the number of families availing ration services, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ‘Door-to-Door Service’. From the 1st to the 15th of every month, beneficiaries can collect ration at their convenience from fair price shops during extended service hours, he said.

The government has reintroduced features of the old ration distribution system to improve user experience at fair price shops. “Dealers should operate with a spirit of service, ensuring that there is no room for errors. Our government is committed to a transparent and people-centric supply system,” Manohar added.