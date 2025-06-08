Police excesses reflected organised crime: YSRCP coordinator Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government, alleging that a section of police officers was functioning like a private army of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. An organised crime gang was created within the police system, causing grave harm to the State’s law and order machinery, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, after visiting Lakshminarayana, a YSRCP activist, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guntur after attempting suicide, Sajjala demanded strict action against the DSP, who harassed him.

He also demanded that a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge be conducted into the incident. He said complaints against the State-sponsored violence would be submitted to the President of India, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

He said Andhra Pradesh was now witnessing a far worse situation that prevailed once in Uttar Pradesh, with unchecked police actions pushing it towards institutional collapse.

Sajjala detailed how Lakshminarayana, a businessman and party activist, was summoned by the DSP on the pretext of a panchayat, verbally abused in the name of caste, and humiliated for his political affiliation. The emotional distress led him to attempt suicide, and he is now battling for life, Sajjala said.