Shivaji Palleti leads Tirupati’s green revolution with plastic-free drives, tree planting, and sustainable farming

TIRUPATI: In the heart of the temple town, a quiet environmental revolution has been unfolding, largely driven by the efforts of Shivaji Palleti. A software engineer and entrepreneur, Shivaji has blended his technical skills with a deep-rooted passion for nature, emerging as a prominent environmental conservationist with an impact that spans across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Shivaji’s environmental journey began during his student days as an NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteer and student leader at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) between 2005 and 2008. It was here, he first developed a lasting commitment to social and ecological causes.
One of his most notable efforts is leading the Plastic-Free Tirupati campaign. Shivaji is not just advocating for change, he’s making it happen through consistent cleanup drives and innovative awareness programmes. His campaigns aim to create a cultural and behavioural shift around plastic usage. Notable initiatives include seed-Ganesha programmes that blend environmental awareness with traditional festivities.
Speaking on afforestation drives, he told to TNIE that he had planted more than 20,000 trees across the region. He promotes the Miyawaki method of dense urban forestry for the expansion of green cover.
Through his Connect2Farmers initiative, he advocates chemical-free farming and supports local farmers. Under this initiative, he organises organic markets, seed ball workshops, and community-driven reforestation efforts. His active participation in Save Soil campaigns further reflects his commitment to ecological restoration. He is equally dedicated to water conservation, running awareness campaigns on rainwater harvesting and the importance of preserving water sources. For nearly 20 years, he has personally cleaned rainwater harvesting pits and forest areas, removing plastic waste to protect the ecosystem.
Recognising the power of collective action, Shivaji partners with schools, colleges, and NGOs. He has signed MoUs with educational institutions to integrate environmental practices into student activities. His work with the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) reinforces the importance of community collaboration in sustaining long-term change.
As chairperson of the Environment Club of the Rotary Club Tirupati and Connect2Farmers, Shivaji’s influence spans across platforms. Speaking to TNIE, he shared his guiding principle: “Service to the environment is service to humanity. If we don’t act now, future generations will bear the consequences.”
From students to people representatives, Shivaji Palleti continues to inspire Tirupati’s residents to work toward a greener, more sustainable future.