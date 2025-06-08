TDP suffers major setback in Rayachoti as Sugavasi quits

KADAPA: Sugavasi Balasubramanyam, son of former MP Palakondrayudu, has submitted his resignation to the primary membership of TDP. He sent his resignation letter to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The resignation of Balasubramanyam is said to be a major setback to the TDP in Rayachoti, headquarters of Annamayya district.

Balasubramanyam, whose family is a pillar of support for the TDP in Rayachoti constituency for over four decades, has cited deep dissatisfaction with the party leadership’s indifference towards their family as the reason behind his decision. The growing discontent in the Sugavasi family has culminated with Balasubramanyam’s formal resignation from the TDP.

Palakondrayudu, a prominent leader from the Balija community, held considerable influence in Rayachoti. He had a long political career - first winning as a Janata Party candidate in 1978, later as an Independent in 1983, and supporting TDP founder NT Rama Rao during the 1984 political crisis. He subsequently got elected as an MP from Rajampet, and as an MLA from Rayachoti.