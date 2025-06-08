TDP suffers major setback in Rayachoti as Sugavasi quits

KADAPA: Sugavasi Balasubramanyam, son of former MP Palakondrayudu, has submitted his resignation to the primary membership of TDP. He sent his resignation letter to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The resignation of Balasubramanyam is said to be a major setback to the TDP in Rayachoti, headquarters of Annamayya district.
Balasubramanyam, whose family is a pillar of support for the TDP in Rayachoti constituency for over four decades, has cited deep dissatisfaction with the party leadership’s indifference towards their family as the reason behind his decision. The growing discontent in the Sugavasi family has culminated with Balasubramanyam’s formal resignation from the TDP.
Palakondrayudu, a prominent leader from the Balija community, held considerable influence in Rayachoti. He had a long political career - first winning as a Janata Party candidate in 1978, later as an Independent in 1983, and supporting TDP founder NT Rama Rao during the 1984 political crisis. He subsequently got elected as an MP from Rajampet, and as an MLA from Rayachoti.
Despite stepping back due to age, Palakondrayudu’s sons Balasubramanyam and Prasad Babu remained active in the TDP. Balasubramanyam served as the Vice-Chairman of Zilla Parishad, while Prasad Babu was appointed as a TTD Board member after the TDP victory in the 2014 elections.
The family enjoys strong backing from key social groups in the constituency. In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Balasubramanyam vied for the TDP ticket alongside former MLA Reddeppagari Ramesh Reddy to contest from Rayachoti.
However, the ticket was unexpectedly given to Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. While Ramesh Reddy quit the TDP in protest, the Sugavasi family continued to support the party and strove for Ramprasad Reddy’s victory in the elections.
Even the wheelchair-bound 83-year-old Palakondrayudu actively campaigned for the TDP victory in the elections, said a political analyst.
Balasubramanyam was promised the Rajampet MP ticket, but was instead given the Assembly ticket. He lost the election, partly due to internal sabotage, and lack of local support. Later, he was removed from the TDP constituency in charge post. Chamarthi Jaganmohan Raju, who had long-standing differences with the Sugavasi family, was appointed as the in-charge.
The Sugavasi family was further disheartened when Ramprasad Reddy, Transport Minister, consolidated his hold over the constituency, leaving them marginalised. Despite their status and legacy, the family was not offered any nominated post.
Adding to their discontent was the fact that neither the TDP supremo nor any top leader personally visited the family to console them after the death of Palakondrayudu in May, which led to his exit.
However, Balasubramanyam’s younger brother Prasad Babu still remains in the TDP, but is openly critical of the party leadership.
Speaking at Palakondrayudu’s commemoration meeting, he said their family felt hurt due to betrayal and humiliation. He said they would contest the next polls regardless of the party's support, and strive for the people’s cause.
“We will honour our father’s dream, and rise politically with the people’s support,” he said.