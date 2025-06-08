Valiveti Subhavathi honoured with Florence Nightingale Award for 39 years of public health service

KURNOOL: In a proud moment for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Valiveti Subhavathi, a dedicated public health worker with nearly four decades of service, has been honored with the prestigious Florence Nightingale National Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a grand ceremony held in New Delhi recently. Subhavathi is the only woman from both Telugu States to receive the award this year, making her achievement even more remarkable.
Hailing from Sangam Jagarlamudi village in Guntur district, Subhavathi began her journey in healthcare in 1986 as a Health Assistant in Nadendla Primary Health Centre under Chandavaram Sub Centre of Guntur district. After 12- years, she was promoted as Health Educator and transferred to Nakirekal in the same district. She was promoted as Deputy District Extension and Media Officer (Dy DEMO) and posted in Nellore district. Then, she was further promoted as Health Educator Extension Officer (HEEO) and posted in Srikakulam district.
She was later promoted as DEMO and transferred to Kurnool district, where she served as a Management Instructor at the Regional Health and Family Welfare Training Centre in Kurnool and retired in January 2025. Throughout her nearly 39-year-long career, Subhavathi remained a pillar of strength in both rural and urban health initiatives. From spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS, child marriage, and maternal health to creating innovative health education content through songs, poetry, and public radio, her contributions have transcended the traditional roles of a healthcare worker.
Subhavathi’s unique approach, combining health education with cultural outreach, gained widespread recognition. Collaborating with renowned music director SS Thaman, she composed songs on sanitation, child marriage prevention. These songs were sung by celebrated singers like Malavika, Geetha Madhuri, and Sri Krishna and broadcast through All India Radio to reach thousands. Speaking to TNIE, she said, “One of my most impactful works includes a State-wide awareness song on anemia and nutrition, which was officially adopted by the Andhra Pradesh health department and printed on the first page of every ANM manual.”
As a Resource Person on child marriage and adolescent health, Subhavathi said that she has trained countless health workers, teachers, doctors, and community leaders. Particularly, her efforts in the HIV/AIDS sector got her specialised training in Delhi and a key role in implementing the Youth Friendly Services project at the State level, she added.
From receiving commendations from multiple district collectors to awards from ministers like K Rosaiah and Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Subhavathi’s cabinet of honors is as full as her heart is compassionate. She was named the Best Citizen of Andhra Pradesh in 2015 by the State Cultural Awareness Society and received the prestigious ‘Andhra Ratna’ title from the social organisation Arpita.
Despite her towering professional success, Subhavathi remains deeply grounded. She credits her family, especially her artistically inclined parents, Subramanyam and Sitaravamma, for nurturing her love for poetry and singing. Her husband, Rambabu, is a private sector employee, and her son works at a reputed corporate hospital in Hyderabad. After retiring, she settled in Guntur, but her spirit of service continues to inspire many.
Subhavathi said with humility, “I never worked for money. I worked for the people with sincerity and dedication. Receiving the Florence Nightingale Award is not just a personal honor; it is recognition of the silent service that thousands of health workers render every day.”