Valiveti Subhavathi honoured with Florence Nightingale Award for 39 years of public health service

As a Resource Person on child marriage and adolescent health, Subhavathi said that she has trained countless health workers, teachers, doctors, and community leaders. Particularly, her efforts in the HIV/AIDS sector got her specialised training in Delhi and a key role in implementing the Youth Friendly Services project at the State level, she added.

From receiving commendations from multiple district collectors to awards from ministers like K Rosaiah and Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Subhavathi’s cabinet of honors is as full as her heart is compassionate. She was named the Best Citizen of Andhra Pradesh in 2015 by the State Cultural Awareness Society and received the prestigious ‘Andhra Ratna’ title from the social organisation Arpita.

Despite her towering professional success, Subhavathi remains deeply grounded. She credits her family, especially her artistically inclined parents, Subramanyam and Sitaravamma, for nurturing her love for poetry and singing. Her husband, Rambabu, is a private sector employee, and her son works at a reputed corporate hospital in Hyderabad. After retiring, she settled in Guntur, but her spirit of service continues to inspire many.

Subhavathi said with humility, “I never worked for money. I worked for the people with sincerity and dedication. Receiving the Florence Nightingale Award is not just a personal honor; it is recognition of the silent service that thousands of health workers render every day.”