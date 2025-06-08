Vizianagaram cops bust job racket; four arrested, Rs 6 lakh recovered

VIZIANAGARAM: The Vizianagaram police on Saturday arrested four members of a nine-member gang who allegedly cheated several unemployed youth by offering them government jobs in different departments. The accused allegedly took more than Rs 53 lakh from at least seven victims in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli.

Vizianagaram DSP M Srinivasarao spoke to the press at the One Town police station, describing the operation that resulted in the arrests and the seizure of Rs 6 lakh.

The mastermind accused, Vizianagaram’s K Sai Venkata Sujith, set up the gang with co-conspirators from throughout the Telugu states. The gang targeted job applicants, posting false government job advertisements, including vacancies in the Railways, Revenue, Social Welfare, Forest, and Vigilance and Enforcement departments, mostly through Sujith’s WhatsApp status.

They allegedly paid each victim between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in instalments. To trust them, the gang brought the victims to the State Secretariat in Amaravati under the pretext of training. They were taken on a tour of the canteen and office areas before being given fake orders of appointment.