ACA plans major cricketing push with a world-class stadium in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Sunday announced that the ACA is committed to nurturing cricketing talent across the State through the Andhra Premier League (APL) and a series of long-term infrastructure initiatives.

Addressing the 72nd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the association in Vijayawada, Chinni revealed that ACA is actively working to bring international cricket matches to the Visakhapatnam stadium. As a major development, he confirmed that the Port City will host five matches during the Women’s Cricket World Cup scheduled for September and October this year.

He expressed gratitude to the BCCI for allocating the matches. Highlighting infrastructure expansion, Chinni said the ACA aims to establish dedicated cricket grounds in all 25 districts, in collaboration with the State government.

“Work is underway in places like Nellore and Kurnool, where ACA owns land,” Chinni added.

The association also proposed that cricket clubs hold regular tournaments, a move unanimously supported by members. A new plan is in place to ensure 200 days of cricketing activity annually.

“We have requested the State government to allocate 65 acres within the proposed Sports City. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on building a world-class stadium with a seating capacity of one lakh, making it the largest after Ahmedabad,” he said.