All my endeavour is to make Telugu community No. 1 in the world: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: “Though the regions may be different, Telugus are one. My aim is to make the Telugu community number one in the world,” asserted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He attended the book release event of ‘Prajala Kathe Naa Atmakatha’ (The People’s Story is My Autobiography) authored by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He highlighted that the architect of India’s economic reforms, PV Narasimha Rao, was born in Telangana. “Hearing the name ‘Shilpakala Vedika’ brings back old memories. When we thought about how to elevate the Telugu community, we began with the development of Hyderabad through the Hi-Tech City. With the then Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s support, we launched Hi-Tech City, and prioritised IT,” he said.

On one side is Hi-Tech City, on the other IT companies, and in the middle, we established Shilpakala Vedika and Shilparamam. When former American President Bill Clinton visited, we conceptualised Cyberabad alongside Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The real joy in politics is when our good deeds yield results for the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the responsibility of taking the country forward. We should take the responsibility to make the Telugu community Number 1,” he said.

Showering praises on Dattatreya, Naidu said he is the embodiment of a gentleman - he has no enemies. In the Telugu States, when we speak of someone with no enemies, it is Dattanna. His rise from a grassroots worker to a national leader is exemplary, Naidu said.

“Dattatreya represents Hindutva in name, but his religion is Indianism. His aim is public welfare, his path is secularism, and he upholds religious harmony,” Naidu said.

“Every year, Dattatreya organises the Alai-Balai event, bringing together leaders from all political parties onto one platform. He has made it a symbol of unity. In the Telugu States, if someone stands for ideal political life, it is Bandaru Dattatreya,” he hailed.