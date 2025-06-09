AP govt reshuffles medical college principals and hospital superintendents to improve institutional management

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has transferred several Additional Directors of Medical Education (ADMEs), and appointed them as principals of Government Medical Colleges and Superintendents of Government Teaching Hospitals. The move comes as part of a broader effort to streamline the administration of medical institutions under the control of the Director of Medical Education (DME).

As per the orders issued by MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, on Sunday, Dr S Manikya Rao, principal of Government Medical College (GMC), Anantapur, has been transferred, and posted as superintendent of Government General Hospital (GGH), Ongole. Similarly, Dr KSS Venkateswara Rao, superintendent of GGH, Anantapur, has been posted as superintendent of GGH, Kadapa.

Dr A Yedukondala Rao, principal of GMC, Ongole, has been transferred and posted as principal of Siddhartha Medical College (SMC), Vijayawada, while Dr P Ashok Kumar, principal of SMC, has been appointed as principal of GMC, Ongole. Dr I Vani, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, has been posted on promotion as Additional Director of Medical Education (ADME), and superintendent, King George Hospital (KGH).

She will relieve Dr Sivanand, Professor of Orthopedics, AMC, from Full Additional Charge (FAC). Dr KVV Satyanarayana, Professor of Neurosurgery, Guntur Medical College (GMC), has been posted on promotion as Additional Directors of Medical Education and principal of GMC, Anantapur.