Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP-backed channel, asserts zero tolerance for 'vile remarks' on women

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday strongly condemned the disgraceful remarks made by a journalist on a vernacular TV news channel owned by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, targeting women in the Capital Region of Amaravati.

“Ours is a culture that honours daughters. We belong to a society that reveres the feminine divine. This is our tradition - the essence of Indian life. Particularly among Telugu people, daughters and mothers are held in deep affection, and high esteem. In such a State of ours, making disgraceful and vulgar remarks about our mothers and sisters under the guise of political vendetta or media analysis is an unforgivable offence,” he observed.

Naidu expressed dismay that the people of Andhra Pradesh, despite delivering a strong verdict against such toxic culture in the recent elections, continue to witness the same behaviour from the YSRCP. “The appalling comments that demean the women of the capital region by likening them to prostitutes - an outright insult to their dignity. I strongly condemn this perverse trend being perpetuated under the cover of politics and media,” he said.

“It is even more distressing that a former Chief Minister, under whose own media channel these offensive remarks were telecast, is yet to denounce the act or apologise to women - a silence that is deeply troubling,” he said.

“Those who crossed all boundaries, and hurt the sentiments of women as part of a malicious conspiracy against the capital, will face the strictest possible consequences,” the Chief Minister warned.

The derogatory and deliberate insults aimed at the women of the capital region - who protested against the previous destructive regime - are not just attacks on individuals, but an affront to womanhood itself,” he said. “The NDA government, which respects women, and stands as a guardian of their self-respect, takes full responsibility to put an end to this vile culture,” he asserted.