Guntur Corporation takes eco leap with cloth bag vending machines, plastic-for-entry scheme

GUNTUR: In a bid to curb single-use plastics and promote eco-friendly habits, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched two innovative initiatives—a cloth bag vending machine network and a plastic exchange programme.

GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable living. “We are systematically working to phase out single-use plastics, which are harmful to public health and the environment,” he noted. As a first step, cloth bag vending machines have been installed at Gandhi Park and NTR Stadium. These machines dispense durable cloth bags for Rs 20, payable using Rs 10 notes, Rs 5 coins, or a combination of both. The GMC is exploring partnerships to feature advertisements on the bags, which could further reduce their cost to Rs 10. Plans are also in place to expand the vending network to more public areas.

In a unique incentive-based move, the Corporation has introduced a plastic exchange program that allows residents to gain free entry to Gandhi Park by submitting 1 kilogram of household plastic waste. Dedicated counters for collecting plastic and electronic waste have been established within the park.

“This is more than just waste disposal—it’s about cultivating a change in mindset,” Srinivasulu stressed, urging citizens to actively participate in creating a plastic-free Guntur.

Residents have welcomed the initiative. “Small steps like these make a big difference,” said Anjali Reddy, a local resident. “Affordable cloth bags and simple recycling incentives encourage people to be responsible.”

Through this blend of accessibility, incentives, and civic engagement, the Corporation aims to turn its ‘Clean Guntur’ mission from a slogan into a daily community practice.