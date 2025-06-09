Pawan Kalyan distributes safety kits to electricians, pledges enhanced worker protection

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Konidala Pawan Kalyan on Sunday distributed safety kits to 325 private electricians in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

The Dy CM reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to worker safety following the recent electrocution death of Dalit youth Pallapu Suresh in Mallam village.

At a meeting held at his Mangalagiri camp office, Deputy Pawan Kalyan said, “The sweat of the working class is the true wealth of this country.” The kits included insulated gloves, shoes, jackets and essential tools. He announced a compensation package of Rs 4 lakh for families of workers who die in accidents and Rs 2 lakh each under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Chandranna Beema.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Krishna Teja revealed that a decade-old GO was revised to provide broader insurance coverage, now extended to one crore unemployed workers.