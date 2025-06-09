Rare 6th-century shell script inscriptions discovered in Kadapa, first in South India

KADAPA: In a significant archaeological breakthrough, three rare shell character inscriptions dating back to the 6th century CE have been discovered in Lankamalla forest of Siddhavatam range, Kadapa district. The find, announced by Director (Epigraphy) at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, marks the first-ever discovery of Shell script inscriptions in South India.

Previously found only in northern and Deccan regions, the Shell script is considered one of the most enigmatic ancient writing systems in the subcontinent. The newly unearthed inscriptions, etched on stone slabs and composed in Sanskrit, are believed to be pilgrimage records. They bear texts such as Bhagate(ni) Radhiya, Dharadhisha Bhagavata, and (Go)sata Dharma.

“These inscriptions are of immense historical value, offering insights into ancient pilgrimage routes and religious practices in the region,” said Dr Reddy. He noted that despite decades of scholarly effort, the Shell script remains partially deciphered. Noted scholars like the late Prof BN Mukherjee and Prof Richard Solomon had made significant strides but could not fully decode it.

The ASI has now called for a comprehensive and comparative study of all known Shell inscriptions to deepen understanding of the script’s origins and historical context.