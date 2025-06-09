Teacher transfer chaos in Andhra Pradesh: Govt insists on online counselling amid protests

VIJAYAWADA: The teacher transfer process in Andhra Pradesh has sparked widespread unrest, with educators across the State protesting the government’s decision to proceed with online counselling, despite prior assurances of manual counselling.

What began in May with expectations of a streamlined and transparent system has turned into a chaotic and frustrating ordeal for thousands of teachers.

The strongest opposition has come from Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), who are demanding a return to manual counselling.

“We were clearly told during a meeting with the Principal Secretary that manual counselling would be held. Why has the government gone back on its word?” questioned Mannam Srinivas, President of Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangam (TNUS). He called the move not just a policy failure but a breach of trust.

An estimated 40,000 teachers are set to participate in the final phase of transfers. Among them, SGTs face the toughest challenge, having to select from thousands of schools based on seniority — a task they say is impractical in the current digital format. “We are not machines. One mistake in selection could ruin our careers,” stated K Prakash Rao, State General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association (APPTA), calling for exclusive manual counselling. Teachers staged protests statewide on Sunday, accusing the government of ignoring their repeated appeals.