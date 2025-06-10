Amaravati Quantum Valley will be akin to Silicon Valley: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday stated that the proposed Quantum Valley in Amaravati should earn a global identity akin to Silicon Valley. He said that the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission must lead the way in advancing quantum technologies and artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with IT experts at the State Secretariat on Monday, gathering inputs on building a robust Quantum Valley ecosystem in Amaravati.

Announcing that a workshop on the Quantum Mission will be held in the capital on June 30, Naidu stressed the importance of paying meticulous attention to every aspect of Quantum Valley’s development. He directed officials to ensure that the proposed facility becomes an iconic structure.

Drawing a parallel with Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, which became a symbol of technological progress, the Chief Minister said the Quantum Valley, being developed in Amaravati, must be equally transformative and globally recognizable.

During the review meeting, officials presented the agenda and action plan for the development of the Andhra Pradesh State Quantum Mission.