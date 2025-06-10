Andhra Min Lokesh flays YSRCP coordinator Sajjala for using ‘abusive language’

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh sought to know whether the women, who were expressing their ire in a democratic manner at the photos of those who humiliated them, appeared as low-class people to YSRCP leaders.

He posted a video on ‘X’, in which YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is seen saying that those beating the photos with footwear cannot even be compared to demons or devils, and that is a different community (Sankara Tega). What is frightening more is the community working in an organised manner with better coordination, Sajjala is seen saying in that post.