Andhra Min Lokesh flays YSRCP coordinator Sajjala for using ‘abusive language’

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh sought to know whether the women, who were expressing their ire in a democratic manner at the photos of those who humiliated them, appeared as low-class people to YSRCP leaders.
He posted a video on ‘X’, in which YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is seen saying that those beating the photos with footwear cannot even be compared to demons or devils, and that is a different community (Sankara Tega). What is frightening more is the community working in an organised manner with better coordination, Sajjala is seen saying in that post.
Taking serious exception to Sajjala’s remarks, Lokesh asked “What is this language? What is this abnormal behaviour?”
When senior journalists humiliated women as prostitutes, now YSRCP leaders are making such degrading remarks against women. Why are you (YSRCP leader) having such disregard towards women? he questioned.
Lokesh felt that the YSRCP leaders took the inhumane attitude of their leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chased away his mother and sister, as a role model.
He said stern action will be taken as per the law against those hurting women.