Andhra ministers lay stone for development works at Mahanandi temple

KURNOOL: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilising every rupee of devotees’ offerings responsibly for the development and upkeep of temples. He was speaking after launching several development works at the historic Mahanandeeshwara Swamy Temple in Mahanandi of Nandyal district.

The event began with a traditional welcome by Executive Officer (EO) Nallakalva Srinivas Reddy. Following darshan of Lord Mahanandeeshwara and receiving Vedic blessings, the Minister, accompanied by Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, laid foundation stone for multiple works.

Key initiatives launched included a Rs 10 crore Endowments Guest House Complex with 50 rooms, a Rs 1.6 crore dormitory (funded through a Rs 3.6 crore TTD grant), and Bhoomi Puja for the second phase with the remaining Rs 2 crore.