Andhra ministers lay stone for development works at Mahanandi temple

KURNOOL: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilising every rupee of devotees’ offerings responsibly for the development and upkeep of temples. He was speaking after launching several development works at the historic Mahanandeeshwara Swamy Temple in Mahanandi of Nandyal district.
The event began with a traditional welcome by Executive Officer (EO) Nallakalva Srinivas Reddy. Following darshan of Lord Mahanandeeshwara and receiving Vedic blessings, the Minister, accompanied by Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, laid foundation stone for multiple works.
Key initiatives launched included a Rs 10 crore Endowments Guest House Complex with 50 rooms, a Rs 1.6 crore dormitory (funded through a Rs 3.6 crore TTD grant), and Bhoomi Puja for the second phase with the remaining Rs 2 crore.
Other projects included the Rs 1 crore reconstruction of the Kashi Vishweshwara Swamy Temple in Tammadapalli, Rs 75 lakh stainless-steel queue lines, and restoration works at Rudragunda Pushkarini. Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy made it clear that the temple lands would never be sold.
Instead, urban properties would be leased through transparent tenders, ensuring all assets remain devoted to the respective deities.
The minister highlighted collaborative efforts with the Archaeology Department for restoring ancient temples, including Sri Kalahasti, Kanaka Durga (Vijayawada), and Simhachalam, with ongoing work in Srisailam.
Additionally, Rs 7.34 crore has been sanctioned by the State government for the restoration of 200 temples in Nandyal district, categorised under Six-A to Six-D.