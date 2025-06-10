Andhra's Srikakulam villagers stage protest for committed teachers

SRIKAKULAM: In a unique show of civic involvement, residents of Duppalapadu village in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, staged a peaceful demonstration urging that only committed and passionate teachers choose postings at their historic village school.
The move comes amid ongoing teacher transfer proceedings across the State. Villagers used banners and flex boards bearing polite messages and appeals, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in rural areas.
The government elementary school in Duppalapadu, established in January 1925 during British rule, recently completed 100 years. The centenary celebrations, held earlier this year, rekindled memories and pride among the villagers, many of whom credit their careers to the school’s foundation.
The institution’s first manager-cum-teacher was L Vallabayya Swamy, who laid the groundwork for its early success. Former students have since carved out distinguished careers.
Boddepalli Rama Rao served as a district judge, Kanithi Janardhana Rao became an NRI, and Sigilipalli Krishna Rao rose to the rank of IRS officer.
Pedada Dalinaidu, another alumnus, served as MEO of Narasannapeta. Over 30 alumni are working as government teachers, around 100 are employed with BSNL, Railways, and various public departments, while 35 serve in the armed forces.
Many others settled as engineers, doctors, advocates, and professionals across urban centres in AP. Driven by this legacy, the villagers are actively involved in the school’s upkeep and development. Their demonstration reflects not only concern for the institution’s future but also a collective desire to maintain its standards.
“Our school has a unique history. Most teachers here have served with sincerity. We only request that those truly dedicated to the profession choose our school,” village sarpanch Gurugubelli Bharathamma told TNIE. Officials from various departments praised the villagers’ activism.