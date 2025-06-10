Andhra's Srikakulam villagers stage protest for committed teachers

SRIKAKULAM: In a unique show of civic involvement, residents of Duppalapadu village in Kotabommali mandal of Srikakulam district, staged a peaceful demonstration urging that only committed and passionate teachers choose postings at their historic village school.

The move comes amid ongoing teacher transfer proceedings across the State. Villagers used banners and flex boards bearing polite messages and appeals, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in rural areas.

The government elementary school in Duppalapadu, established in January 1925 during British rule, recently completed 100 years. The centenary celebrations, held earlier this year, rekindled memories and pride among the villagers, many of whom credit their careers to the school’s foundation.

The institution’s first manager-cum-teacher was L Vallabayya Swamy, who laid the groundwork for its early success. Former students have since carved out distinguished careers.