MGNREGA: Pemmasani thanks PM for sanctioning Rs 2,159 crore to Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for sanctioning Rs 2,159 crore to Andhra Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the financial year 2025-26.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he announced that the funds were released as part of the first tranche of Central assistance to the State for wage payments, material procurement, and administrative expenses under MGNREGA. Of the total, Rs 1,023 crore has been earmarked for wage payments, Rs 960 crore for purchasing materials, and Rs 176 crore for administrative costs.

“This financial support plays a crucial role in empowering rural families, enhancing their incomes, and upholding their dignity,” he said.

Pemmasani extended his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Konidala Pawan Kalyan, and HRD Minister Lokesh for their support.