Officials inspect Jindal Waste Plant in Naidupet ahead of Andhra CM's visit

GUNTUR: Ahead of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to the Jindal Urban Waste Management Plant in Naidupet, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Suresh Kumar, inspected the facility on Monday.

He was accompanied by CDMA Dr Sampath Kumar and Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

The team reviewed the plant’s infrastructure, capacity, and daily operations. Jindal AP Projects President MV Chari presented an overview via PowerPoint, outlining waste intake from various municipalities, power generation, and operational requirements.

Officials toured critical areas such as the tipping floor, control rooms, boilers, and flue gas systems.

Suresh Kumar directed staff to prepare a detailed report highlighting the plant’s waste handling capacity, municipal contributors, power output, and efficiency metrics, ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

He also instructed the GMC Commissioner to deploy sanitation staff and intensify cleanliness measures. Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu and other senior officials were present.