Poverty should not hinder education: Andhra HRD Minister Lokesh at Shining Stars Award event

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: “We have introduced several educational reforms to make government schools compete with private institutions. I hope we will get good results in the coming four years with these reforms. You should work hard and focus on your studies. The government will take care of the rest of things,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, while presenting Shining Star Awards to SSC and Intermediate toppers at a programme held here on Monday.

In all, 95 SSC and 26 Intermediate toppers of government schools and junior colleges received the awards at the programme. Interacting with students, Lokesh highlighted the initiatives taken by the NDA government to improve educational standards in schools. Lokesh took note of the opinions expressed by students at ‘Dream Wall’, ‘Ambition Wall’ and ‘Gratitude Wall’ arranged at the venue.

District Incharge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani, Government Whip T Jagadeeswari, Collector A Shyam Prasad, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the programme.