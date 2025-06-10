Poverty should not hinder education: Andhra HRD Minister Lokesh at Shining Stars Award event

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: “We have introduced several educational reforms to make government schools compete with private institutions. I hope we will get good results in the coming four years with these reforms. You should work hard and focus on your studies. The government will take care of the rest of things,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, while presenting Shining Star Awards to SSC and Intermediate toppers at a programme held here on Monday.
In all, 95 SSC and 26 Intermediate toppers of government schools and junior colleges received the awards at the programme. Interacting with students, Lokesh highlighted the initiatives taken by the NDA government to improve educational standards in schools. Lokesh took note of the opinions expressed by students at ‘Dream Wall’, ‘Ambition Wall’ and ‘Gratitude Wall’ arranged at the venue.
District Incharge Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani, Government Whip T Jagadeeswari, Collector A Shyam Prasad, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the parents and students who attended the Shining Stars-2025 event.
“I am here to celebrate the success of the students. Poverty should not keep students away from education. Therefore, we have been presenting Shining Star Awards to encourage students in academics,” the HRD Minister said.
“Every student should be a responsible citizen. You should not forget your teachers, who played a crucial role to achieve your goals. I chose Mangalagiri, a constituency where TDP had not won since 1984, for my election debut. After losing the election in 2019, I worked tirelessly for five years, and secured one of the State’s top three majorities in the 2024 elections. Hence, everyone should strive to realise their academic goals without losing confidence despite initial setbacks,” Lokesh said.
Awardees felicitated in Palnadu
GUNTUR: The Palnadu district administration celebrated academic excellence on Monday, with District In-charge Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar affirming the State government’s commitment to student futures.
During the ‘Shining Stars’ merit awards ceremony at Bhuvanachandra Town Hall, 222 top-performing Class 10 and Intermediate students, including 129 girls, were felicitated.
The programme, overseen by District Education Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala, highlighted significant strides in girls’ education within the district.
However, Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu expressed concern over Palnadu’s fifth-place ranking in child marriages, urging collective action to eradicate the practice.
The Minister commended government school students for outperforming their private counterparts, crediting dedicated teachers and supportive parents.
MLA Chadalawada Aravind Babu emphasised the importance of determination and mental strength beyond just marks, encouraging students to leverage government support and participate in cultural activities.
MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu advised awardees on informed college choices.
Each deserving student received a Rs 20,000 cheque, a merit certificate, and a medal, with six students selected per mandal across various categories.
The ceremony also saw attendance from several other dignitaries and featured vibrant cultural performances by students.