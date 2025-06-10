Solve all issues of road projects by end of July: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to resolve all issues related to land acquisition, forest and wildlife clearances for ongoing and upcoming State and National Highway projects by the end of July.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials and contractors at the State Secretariat on Monday, he expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in certain projects, and made it clear that no further delay in road construction will be tolerated.

Officials informed him that 770 km of roads were completed in the last financial year at a total cost of Rs 11,325 crore.