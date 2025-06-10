Tender unconditional apology for journo's foul remarks: APCC chief Sharmila to Jagan, wife
TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy has demanded an unconditional apology from YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy over alleged objectionable remarks made targeting Amaravati women in a vernacular news channel owned by them.
Speaking to the media in Chittoor on Monday, Sharmila affirmed that seeking an apology is not shameful when women are disrespected on such a public platform.
The APCC chief, who was taking part in an internal Congress leaders meeting from the erstwhile Chittoor district to strengthen the party base, strongly condemned the derogatory content aired by her brother’s TV news channel.
The vernacular news channel reportedly referred to Amaravati women as ‘prostitutes’, a remark that sparked outrage. She stated that such cheap and immoral remarks would not deter the progress of Amaravati, which remains the people’s capital.
“No matter what is said, these comments will not slow down the rightful development of Amaravati,” the APCC chief affirmed.
Criticising the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, Sharmila also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to implement the promises made to the State under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
The APCC president asserted that only the Congress can ensure the fulfilment of those assurances, and rebuild the State’s future. “This will be possible only when Congress comes to power in Andhra Pradesh,” Sharmila said.
Reiterating the Congress’ commitment to ethical politics, Sharmila said the party would never endorse statements that demean women.