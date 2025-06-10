Tender unconditional apology for journo's foul remarks: APCC chief Sharmila to Jagan, wife

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy has demanded an unconditional apology from YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his wife YS Bharathi Reddy over alleged objectionable remarks made targeting Amaravati women in a vernacular news channel owned by them.

Speaking to the media in Chittoor on Monday, Sharmila affirmed that seeking an apology is not shameful when women are disrespected on such a public platform.

The APCC chief, who was taking part in an internal Congress leaders meeting from the erstwhile Chittoor district to strengthen the party base, strongly condemned the derogatory content aired by her brother’s TV news channel.