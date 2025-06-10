Vision Action Plan Unit Offices set up across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that setting up of district and constituency Vision Action Plan Unit Offices will come in handy to realise Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

Pointing out that there have been no offices for MLAs at the constituency level so far, he said each unit will be manned by a team of nine members, and Rs 10 lakh has been allocated per office for its operation.

Naidu virtually inaugurated the Vision Action Plan Unit Offices in all the 175 Assembly constituencies, and 26 districts in the State on Monday.

Addressing MPs, MLAs and District Collectors, the Chief Minister urged them to drive the implementation of the vision forward. He described this initiative as a valuable opportunity for MLAs, and encouraged them to make citizens active participants in the transformation journey.

The Vision Action Plan Unit will be headed by the local MLA. A special officer will serve as executive vice-chairperson. Other members will include the local MLC, Municipal/Urban Panchayat Chairperson, RDO/Sub-Collector, Tahsildar, MPDO, and Municipal Commissioner. The constituency mandal MPDO will act as the convener. Each team consists of an MLA, a District Nodal Officer, an academic, a young professional, and five vision staff from the GSWS system, he explained.