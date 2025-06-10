Vision Action Plan Unit Offices set up across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that setting up of district and constituency Vision Action Plan Unit Offices will come in handy to realise Swarnandhra Vision 2047.
Pointing out that there have been no offices for MLAs at the constituency level so far, he said each unit will be manned by a team of nine members, and Rs 10 lakh has been allocated per office for its operation.
Naidu virtually inaugurated the Vision Action Plan Unit Offices in all the 175 Assembly constituencies, and 26 districts in the State on Monday.
Addressing MPs, MLAs and District Collectors, the Chief Minister urged them to drive the implementation of the vision forward. He described this initiative as a valuable opportunity for MLAs, and encouraged them to make citizens active participants in the transformation journey.
The Vision Action Plan Unit will be headed by the local MLA. A special officer will serve as executive vice-chairperson. Other members will include the local MLC, Municipal/Urban Panchayat Chairperson, RDO/Sub-Collector, Tahsildar, MPDO, and Municipal Commissioner. The constituency mandal MPDO will act as the convener. Each team consists of an MLA, a District Nodal Officer, an academic, a young professional, and five vision staff from the GSWS system, he explained.
“We drafted this vision within the first year of coming to power,” he said. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out the national ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision for India’s centenary of Independence, Andhra Pradesh has aligned itself with a complementary Swarna Andhra 2047 roadmap,” Naidu explained.
Highlighting that India has already become the 4th largest economy under the leadership of Modi, he said, “The nation is poised to become the third largest in the next two years.”
To ensure holistic growth, the State has identified 10 key sectors, which will receive focused attention. They include Agriculture, Dairy, Fisheries, and Horticulture, Industries, Commerce, and Logistics, Services Sector & IT, Healthcare and Medical Infrastructure, Education and Skill Development. “These 10 focus areas represent the broad canvas of our transformation agenda. Our goal is to make AP a healthy, wealthy and happy State,” he highlighted.
Naidu revealed that MSME Parks will be set up in each constituency, and Ratan Tata Hubs in Amaravati. Under the P4 initiative, the goal is to ensure 15 lakh Golden Families are adopted by mentors by August 15. “We aim to complete Polavaram by 2027. Amaravati will be completed by 2028,” he said.